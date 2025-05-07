Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Talos Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TALO opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

