Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 26,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $304,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,205,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,859,018. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 17,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $196,302.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 606,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,741,903.52. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 916,182 shares of company stock worth $10,238,986 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.81. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

