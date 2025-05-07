Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.10. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

