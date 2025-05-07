Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.20.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. The trade was a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $341.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $258.29 and a 12-month high of $372.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.14 and a 200 day moving average of $326.09.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

