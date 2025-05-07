Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 413.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HCC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

