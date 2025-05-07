Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

