Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 7,809 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,452,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,981,000 after buying an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,240 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 754,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 151,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

