Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 507 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Otter Tail by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.