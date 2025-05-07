Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 2,844 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 352.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 176,947 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,017.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 143,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

