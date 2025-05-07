Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VKTX. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of VKTX opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $81.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on VKTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VKTX
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.