Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stock Position Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $72.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Turning Point Brands

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.