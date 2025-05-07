Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,743 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,772.88. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.