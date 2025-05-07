Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,578 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ichor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after buying an additional 111,337 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 250,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Down 23.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $545.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

