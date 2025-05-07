TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HL. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.57. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after buying an additional 502,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after purchasing an additional 774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

