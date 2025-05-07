Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,683 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in MasTec by 642.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $166.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.