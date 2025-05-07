StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,122,000 after buying an additional 895,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,542,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,027,000 after purchasing an additional 366,154 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STEP opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

