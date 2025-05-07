Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $356.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $336.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.13.

ETN stock opened at $298.56 on Monday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

