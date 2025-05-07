Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,551.94. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.57. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

