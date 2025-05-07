Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 803.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.