Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

