Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $34,735,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,654,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.