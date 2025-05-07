Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 596 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,305.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,698.44. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.87 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

