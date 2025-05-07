Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $144.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71. MasTec has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

