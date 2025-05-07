Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. The trade was a 2.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.