Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

