Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 1,094,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 958,479 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,915,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 160,850 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Mister Car Wash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $186,009.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,479,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,806,304.80. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,323.24. This trade represents a 48.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,123 in the last three months. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

