MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.86. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 701,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 714,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,392 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

