MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,376.37. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 70.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

