MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAWN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAWN

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.