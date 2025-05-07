MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,645 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $479.40 million, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $455,496.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,955.80. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,454 shares of company stock worth $553,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

