MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,993 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Neal Pawar sold 14,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $165,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,217,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,222.46. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $52,860.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,960.82. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,223 shares of company stock valued at $754,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Stock Up 0.5 %

ENFN stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Enfusion Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

