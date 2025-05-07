MARA (MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect MARA to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $234.19 million for the quarter.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect MARA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MARA opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 6.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

