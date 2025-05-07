Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KIM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,560,000 after buying an additional 1,755,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 377,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,442,000 after buying an additional 1,992,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,436,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

