J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 11.9 %

JJSF stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.