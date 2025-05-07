J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 11.9 %
JJSF stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $180.80.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J&J Snack Foods
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.