JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Glj Research reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.16. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($1.40). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.