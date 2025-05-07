Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Ichor by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

