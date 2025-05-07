Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Envista by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

