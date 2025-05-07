Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 225,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $850.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

