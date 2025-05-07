Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,776 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 138.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6,879.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

GTES stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.