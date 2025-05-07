Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. The trade was a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FYBR opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

