Equillium (EQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. Equillium had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts expect Equillium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equillium Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQ opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Equillium has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

