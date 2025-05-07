Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.144 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

