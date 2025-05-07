Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,018,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $23,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 216,452 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 239,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 141,795 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $453.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.