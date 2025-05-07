Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $25,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.23%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

