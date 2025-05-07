Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.61 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 771.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MSEX opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

