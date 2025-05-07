Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,577,803.08. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,834,957 shares in the company, valued at $233,806,360.85. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,109,853 shares of company stock worth $28,920,153. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTX

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GTX stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.05.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.