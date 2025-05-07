Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 99.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 48.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $73.39.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

