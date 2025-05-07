Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

