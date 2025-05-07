CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARG opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,004,969.50. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

