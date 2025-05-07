Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Calix by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Calix stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

